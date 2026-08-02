Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 13,780 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Prologis were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Prologis by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.Prologis's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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