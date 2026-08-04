Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 389,429 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 984.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,977 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 389,429 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "sell" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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