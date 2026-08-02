Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.17% of CACI International worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $142,346,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,702 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in CACI International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 73,423 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CACI International Price Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $499.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.80. CACI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.70 and a 52 week high of $683.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CACI International from $555.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $609.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on CACI

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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