Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.31% of ICU Medical worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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ICU Medical Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $176.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $520.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.00.

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About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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