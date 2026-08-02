Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $18.63 Million Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,420 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,569 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.25% of SM Energy worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 10,461.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 4,561.1% in the 1st quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE SM opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.73. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. SM Energy's quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded SM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on SM Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,456.72. This represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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