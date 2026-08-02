Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $20.14 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,612 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.12% of F5 worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 963.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 113.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Stock Up 3.6%

FFIV stock opened at $402.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.57 and a 200-day moving average of $333.91. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.The business had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. F5's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,975,584.45. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $461.00 price objective (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of F5 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $416.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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