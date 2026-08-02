Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.33 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 53,129 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 vitiligo data: Pfizer reported that oral LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in two late-stage trials for nonsegmental vitiligo. The results support planned regulatory filings and could create a new growth opportunity for the company. Reuters LITFULO vitiligo trial article

Pfizer reported that oral LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in two late-stage trials for nonsegmental vitiligo. The results support planned regulatory filings and could create a new growth opportunity for the company. Positive Sentiment: Updated COVID vaccine approved in Europe: The European Commission authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted vaccine for the 2026–2027 season across the European Union. The approval enables production and advance supply, although seasonal COVID demand remains difficult to forecast. EU approval article

The European Commission authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted vaccine for the 2026–2027 season across the European Union. The approval enables production and advance supply, although seasonal COVID demand remains difficult to forecast. Positive Sentiment: Value appeal and estimates: Investor commentary highlights Pfizer’s roughly 6.8% dividend yield and inexpensive earnings valuation, while Erste Group reportedly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate. These factors may attract income and value-focused investors. Pfizer valuation article

Investor commentary highlights Pfizer’s roughly 6.8% dividend yield and inexpensive earnings valuation, while Erste Group reportedly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate. These factors may attract income and value-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings focus: Analysts are watching Pfizer’s second-quarter revenue, adjusted earnings, product sales and full-year outlook. The available reports are previews rather than an announcement of actual quarterly results, so earnings remain a near-term catalyst. Pfizer Q2 earnings preview

Analysts are watching Pfizer’s second-quarter revenue, adjusted earnings, product sales and full-year outlook. The available reports are previews rather than an announcement of actual quarterly results, so earnings remain a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Growth concerns remain: Pfizer’s valuation reflects investor skepticism about post-pandemic revenue, a comparatively modest growth profile and execution risks surrounding its pipeline. Its obesity-drug candidate is promising but still late-stage and faces powerful competition from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, limiting any immediate earnings benefit. Pfizer earnings preview and valuation article

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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