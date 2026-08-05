Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Get PEG alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Public Service Enterprise Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Service Enterprise Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: PSEG reported second-quarter EPS of $0.86, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance may provide near-term support for PEG stock. PSEG Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

PSEG reported second-quarter EPS of $0.86, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance may provide near-term support for PEG stock. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was reaffirmed: Management maintained its operating EPS outlook of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly in line with the $4.38 consensus estimate. The company also plans to file a base-rate case by year-end 2026, potentially supporting future utility earnings growth and cash flows. PSEG Reaffirms 2026 EPS and Base-Rate Filing Plans

Management maintained its operating EPS outlook of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly in line with the $4.38 consensus estimate. The company also plans to file a base-rate case by year-end 2026, potentially supporting future utility earnings growth and cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Growth plans were highlighted on the earnings call: PSEG discussed initiatives intended to offset GAAP-related headwinds, which could improve longer-term growth prospects if execution remains on track. PSEG Earnings Call: Growth Plans Offset GAAP Headwinds

PSEG discussed initiatives intended to offset GAAP-related headwinds, which could improve longer-term growth prospects if execution remains on track. Neutral Sentiment: CEO stock sale disclosed: CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares worth approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale was scheduled in advance and represented only 0.73% of his direct holdings, it is unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares worth approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale was scheduled in advance and represented only 0.73% of his direct holdings, it is unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and declined year over year: Quarterly revenue was $2.55 billion, below the $2.66 billion consensus and down 8.9% from the prior-year period. The top-line weakness may offset some of the benefit from the EPS beat. PSEG Quarterly Earnings Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business's revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $159,287.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,174.32. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $736,271 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Public Service Enterprise Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Service Enterprise Group wasn't on the list.

While Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here