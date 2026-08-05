Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $287,660,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock worth $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $76,444,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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