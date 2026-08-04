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Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 151,974 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Five9 logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Glenmede Trust increased its Five9 stake by 35.7%, purchasing 151,974 additional shares to own 577,672 shares valued at approximately $8.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 96.64% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with Five9 carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $25.93, although recent targets range from $24 to $29.
  • Five9 shares recently traded at $28.95, up 5.2%, near their 52-week high of $29.41. Insiders, however, have sold 85,820 shares worth about $2.0 million over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,672 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 151,974 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.75% of Five9 worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in Five9 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 95.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 39.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 52.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 21,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $447,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,901,632.04. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $145,609.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.41.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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