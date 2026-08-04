Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 415,477 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,948,000 after buying an additional 5,163,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,728,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $176,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,877,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,808,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $130,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Graphic Packaging Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging's payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

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