Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 52,385 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 1,987.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company's stock.

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Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $157.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $113.66 and a 12-month high of $166.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 24.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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