Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 71,050 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.17% of Stifel Financial worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $362,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,403,000 after buying an additional 890,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stifel Financial by 58.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,875,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,637,000 after buying an additional 693,437 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,284,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $160,883,000 after buying an additional 433,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SF stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $89.83. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Stifel Financial's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $453,736.80. This represents a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Read Our Latest Report on SF

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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