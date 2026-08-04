Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 88,192 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 1,381.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,577 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,192 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Veralto were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,071,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249,875 shares of the company's stock worth $720,876,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock worth $543,817,000 after buying an additional 1,472,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veralto by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,595,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,493,000 after buying an additional 272,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Veralto by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,797,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,785,000 after buying an additional 531,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $720,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,597,109.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Barclays boosted their target price on Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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