Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,308 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,635 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Trending Headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broader AI strategy: Cognizant is positioning itself as an implementation and consulting partner across multiple leading AI models, including Anthropic and OpenAI, reducing the risk of relying on a single platform. The company reported more than 8,000 AI engagements and is emphasizing AI-led services, platforms and large deals. Anthropic Is Only Part of the Story. Cognizant Has a Much Bigger AI Plan

Cognizant is positioning itself as an implementation and consulting partner across multiple leading AI models, including Anthropic and OpenAI, reducing the risk of relying on a single platform. The company reported more than 8,000 AI engagements and is emphasizing AI-led services, platforms and large deals. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $61 to $67 and maintained an Overweight rating, citing Cognizant’s differentiated AI strategy. Morgan Stanley also increased its target, while William Blair initiated a Buy recommendation based on margin expansion, Financial Services growth and AI-driven demand. Cognizant in focus as Morgan Stanley ups price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $61 to $67 and maintained an Overweight rating, citing Cognizant’s differentiated AI strategy. Morgan Stanley also increased its target, while William Blair initiated a Buy recommendation based on margin expansion, Financial Services growth and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and demand trends: Second-quarter revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, matching or exceeding expectations, with Financial Services described as a key growth area. Investors also continue to view CTSH as an attractively valued momentum stock, with earnings growth and AI opportunities supporting the long-term case. Cognizant Q2 Earnings Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, matching or exceeding expectations, with Financial Services described as a key growth area. Investors also continue to view CTSH as an attractively valued momentum stock, with earnings growth and AI opportunities supporting the long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.4%, adding support for income-focused investors.

Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.4%, adding support for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results: Adjusted EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus, although revenue met expectations and exceeded the prior-year result. Management’s full-year EPS guidance is $5.70–$5.82, while reports indicate the 2026 sales outlook was trimmed. Cognizant Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Adjusted EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus, although revenue met expectations and exceeded the prior-year result. Management’s full-year EPS guidance is $5.70–$5.82, while reports indicate the 2026 sales outlook was trimmed. Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution: TD Cowen raised its target from $47 to $54 but retained a Hold rating, leaving its target below the recent trading level. Higher interest costs also pressured quarterly earnings.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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