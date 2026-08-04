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Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in PagerDuty $PD

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
PagerDuty logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Glenmede Trust increased its PagerDuty stake by 35.7% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 937,505 shares worth approximately $5.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 97.26% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with three Buy, five Hold, and three Sell ratings. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.
  • PagerDuty exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.32 in EPS versus $0.24 expected and $120.97 million in revenue. The company also authorized a $100 million share repurchase plan, covering up to 16.4% of its outstanding stock.
  • Interested in PagerDuty? Here are five stocks we like better.

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,505 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 246,482 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.10% of PagerDuty worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $6,074,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $13,710,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $13,271,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $9,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PagerDuty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagerDuty from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PagerDuty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PD

PagerDuty Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of PD opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $859.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. PagerDuty had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PagerDuty's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 28th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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