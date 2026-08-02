Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,411 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.84% of Neogen worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,983,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,181,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 287.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,266,033 shares of the company's stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 4,648,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Neogen by 4,059.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,592,218 shares of the company's stock worth $26,222,000 after buying an additional 4,481,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Neogen by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,490,800 shares of the company's stock worth $24,401,000 after buying an additional 2,493,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Neogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Neogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neogen reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share , above the $0.05 analyst consensus and substantially better than the $2.82-per-share loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue of $225.3 million also exceeded estimates of $212.35 million. Neogen Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Neogen reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of , above the $0.05 analyst consensus and substantially better than the $2.82-per-share loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue of also exceeded estimates of $212.35 million. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fiscal 2027 revenue of $880 million to $885 million , above the $851.1 million consensus estimate. First-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $207 million to $209 million also topped the $204.9 million consensus. Neogen Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Management forecast fiscal 2027 revenue of , above the $851.1 million consensus estimate. First-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $207 million to $209 million also topped the $204.9 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $180 million to $182 million , signaling anticipated improvement in profitability and supporting the favorable investor reaction. Neogen Fiscal 2026 Results

The company expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of approximately , signaling anticipated improvement in profitability and supporting the favorable investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, quarterly revenue was essentially flat year over year, down 0.1%, indicating that the stronger outlook depends on future growth rather than current top-line acceleration.

Despite the earnings beat, quarterly revenue was essentially flat year over year, down 0.1%, indicating that the stronger outlook depends on future growth rather than current top-line acceleration. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ average price target is approximately $10.67 , below the stock’s recent trading level, suggesting valuation and expectations may limit additional upside. Analysts Set Neogen Price Target

Analysts’ average price target is approximately , below the stock’s recent trading level, suggesting valuation and expectations may limit additional upside. Negative Sentiment: Neogen plans to increase research and development spending by roughly 50% in fiscal 2027. Although intended to support longer-term growth, the investment could pressure near-term margins and earnings.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.33, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Neogen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Corporation will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Neogen from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEOG

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen's product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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