Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 12,668 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,083 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,668 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.29% of Korn/Ferry International worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 503 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 30,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Korn/Ferry International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of KFY stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $768.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

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