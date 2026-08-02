Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 137,196 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,697 shares of the software company's stock after selling 137,196 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Adobe were worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 624 shares of the software company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the software company's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the software company's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.33, for a total transaction of $109,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,797.92. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $250.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $370.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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