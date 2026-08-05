Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 20,027 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Pentair were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Pentair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

More Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair’s latest quarterly results included adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. The earnings beat may be supporting the stock, although the company’s outlook remains pressured. Pentair: A Tough Quarter For Investors

Pentair’s latest quarterly results included adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. The earnings beat may be supporting the stock, although the company’s outlook remains pressured. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms—including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Holzer, Bernstein Liebhard, and others—are soliciting investors for a securities class action filed in federal court. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent separate new lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Investors have until October 2, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Rosen Law Firm Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms—including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Holzer, Bernstein Liebhard, and others—are soliciting investors for a securities class action filed in federal court. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent separate new lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Investors have until October 2, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit and related investigations allege that Pentair failed to disclose significant inventory destocking by channel partners in its Pool segment, which allegedly hurt sales and operating income. The claims cover investors who purchased securities between April 28 and July 14, 2026. The legal overhang adds risk of litigation costs, reputational damage, and further scrutiny of management disclosures. Holzer Pentair Investor Alert

The lawsuit and related investigations allege that Pentair failed to disclose significant inventory destocking by channel partners in its Pool segment, which allegedly hurt sales and operating income. The claims cover investors who purchased securities between April 28 and July 14, 2026. The legal overhang adds risk of litigation costs, reputational damage, and further scrutiny of management disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Reports also connect the stock selloff and investigation with the departure of Pentair’s chief financial officer. Revenue in the latest quarter declined 17% year over year, and third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.08 suggests continued near-term pressure. Pentair Pool Inventory Investigation

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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