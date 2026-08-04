Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 25,327 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,189 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 8,733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $639,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $369,743.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,828.66. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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