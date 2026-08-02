Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 31,260 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 31,260 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $414.82 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $461.62. The stock has a market cap of $376.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised EPS forecasts for several future periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028. Zacks maintained a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing expectations for an earnings recovery.

Analysts at Zacks Research raised EPS forecasts for several future periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028. Zacks maintained a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing expectations for an earnings recovery. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $19.85 from $18.33 and its FY2027 estimate to $22.44 from $20.87, maintaining a “Buy” rating. MarketBeat UnitedHealth analyst estimates

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $19.85 from $18.33 and its FY2027 estimate to $22.44 from $20.87, maintaining a “Buy” rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights UNH’s second-quarter earnings beat, lower medical-cost ratio, improved margins, and raised 2026 guidance as evidence that the company’s turnaround is gaining traction. Its diversified Optum platform and growing use of artificial intelligence are also viewed as longer-term strengths. UnitedHealth turnaround signal

Recent coverage highlights UNH’s second-quarter earnings beat, lower medical-cost ratio, improved margins, and raised 2026 guidance as evidence that the company’s turnaround is gaining traction. Its diversified Optum platform and growing use of artificial intelligence are also viewed as longer-term strengths. Positive Sentiment: A separate valuation update lifted the estimated fair value from $424.23 to $475.23, reflecting improved Medicare Advantage and Optum Health assumptions. The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to “Buy,” although the usefulness of broadly positive analyst ratings is questioned. UnitedHealth fair value update

A separate valuation update lifted the estimated fair value from $424.23 to $475.23, reflecting improved Medicare Advantage and Optum Health assumptions. The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to “Buy,” although the usefulness of broadly positive analyst ratings is questioned. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary says the recent stock advance reflects a Medicare Advantage repricing strategy that management outlined months earlier, suggesting the market is reassessing earnings power rather than responding to a new operational announcement. UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage repricing analysis

Commentary says the recent stock advance reflects a Medicare Advantage repricing strategy that management outlined months earlier, suggesting the market is reassessing earnings power rather than responding to a new operational announcement. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $2.25 from $2.47 and trimmed its Q2 2028 forecast to $5.84 from $5.92. These isolated cuts may be contributing to caution even as the firm remains bullish overall.

Zacks reduced its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $2.25 from $2.47 and trimmed its Q2 2028 forecast to $5.84 from $5.92. These isolated cuts may be contributing to caution even as the firm remains bullish overall. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth faces scrutiny over surprise-billing dispute costs, while broader risks include commercial-market trends, Medicaid exposure, and regulation. Medicare Advantage insurers are also redesigning 2027 plans, potentially affecting enrollment, benefits, and member retention. Cigna and UnitedHealth cost coverage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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