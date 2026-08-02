Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 33,234 Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,357 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,234 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.48% of NCR Atleos worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in NCR Atleos by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,525 shares of the company's stock worth $98,382,000 after purchasing an additional 172,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NCR Atleos by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,433 shares of the company's stock worth $81,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NCR Atleos by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR Atleos by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

NCR Atleos Trading Up 0.3%

NATL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Atleos Corporation has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $48.50.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 3.98%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NATL shares. Zacks Research lowered NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.27.

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NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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