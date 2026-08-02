Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 34,522 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 34,522 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $27,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 59.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

Key PPG Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. PPG Industries could be 11% undervalued

PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. Positive Sentiment: PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Why PPG is a great dividend stock

PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Citigroup lowers PPG price target

Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a critical test for PPG’s coatings demand and margins. Investors are watching whether the company can convert revenue growth into stronger profitability amid potentially difficult market conditions. PPG faces a crucial coatings test PPG faces a critical margin test

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded PPG Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.00.

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PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2%

PPG Industries stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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