Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,698 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Humana were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Humana Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:HUM opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $428.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.64.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Humana from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Humana from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $246.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Humana from $269.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $391.87.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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