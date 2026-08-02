Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 50,411 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,106 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 50,411 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,211,101 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,680,249,000 after buying an additional 1,012,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,163,644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,607,557,000 after buying an additional 165,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,413,841 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,215,766,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $958,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,310,804 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $854,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Delta Air Lines from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.40.

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More Delta Air Lines News

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Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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