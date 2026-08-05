Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,184 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $820.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $799.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $790.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $564.92 and a 1 year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 33.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $975.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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