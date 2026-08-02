Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of WESCO International worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WESCO International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $211,473,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,742,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,172,000 after buying an additional 71,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of WESCO International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $421.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $355.00.

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WESCO International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WESCO International this week:

Positive Sentiment: WESCO reported record second-quarter sales of approximately $6.7 billion, up 13% year over year and above the roughly $6.44 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted EPS reached a record $4.57, exceeding consensus estimates near $3.98 and rising from $3.83 a year earlier. WESCO International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

WESCO reported record second-quarter sales of approximately $6.7 billion, up 13% year over year and above the roughly $6.44 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted EPS reached a record $4.57, exceeding consensus estimates near $3.98 and rising from $3.83 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Data-center sales increased about 45% year over year to $1.5 billion, while total company backlog grew approximately 60%. The figures provide stronger demand visibility and reinforce investor optimism about data-center, electrical infrastructure and grid-related spending.

Data-center sales increased about 45% year over year to $1.5 billion, while total company backlog grew approximately 60%. The figures provide stronger demand visibility and reinforce investor optimism about data-center, electrical infrastructure and grid-related spending. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $16.00–$17.50 and revenue of $25.9–$26.3 billion, above the prior consensus revenue estimate of about $25.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved to 7.3% from 6.7% a year earlier. Wesco International Raises Outlook After Record Q2 Results

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $16.00–$17.50 and revenue of $25.9–$26.3 billion, above the prior consensus revenue estimate of about $25.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved to 7.3% from 6.7% a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $421 to $430 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, signaling continued confidence in WCC’s earnings momentum and backlog-driven growth potential. Benzinga analyst action

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $421 to $430 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, signaling continued confidence in WCC’s earnings momentum and backlog-driven growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: WESCO highlighted a significant multiyear grid-services award from a hyperscale data-center customer and the Newark Engineering acquisition, which expands its cooling and lifecycle capabilities. These initiatives may strengthen long-term growth but also require execution.

WESCO highlighted a significant multiyear grid-services award from a hyperscale data-center customer and the Newark Engineering acquisition, which expands its cooling and lifecycle capabilities. These initiatives may strengthen long-term growth but also require execution. Negative Sentiment: Reported operating cash flow was $54 million and free cash flow was $32 million, relatively modest compared with the company’s revenue scale. In addition, disclosed insider activity over the past six months was heavily weighted toward sales, although one insider purchase was also reported.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.5%

WCC stock opened at $344.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average is $314.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.96 and a 1-year high of $377.90.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.59. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. WESCO International's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.000-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total value of $11,516,418.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,767,576.72. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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