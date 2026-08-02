Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Norris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 104.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners cut Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.93.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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