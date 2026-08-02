Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,918 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.18% of DigitalOcean worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company's stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 126,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 69.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 414,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 170,339 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 573,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,423,980. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.57. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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