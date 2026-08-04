Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $314.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $334.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.28. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.54 and a 1 year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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