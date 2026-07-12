Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.89. 20,634,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $491.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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