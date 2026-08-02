Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Free Report) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 838,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Global Net Lease worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,517 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Global Net Lease's payout ratio is presently -190.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Huntington started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Further Reading

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