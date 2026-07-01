Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its AMD price target to $615 from $505, citing stronger server CPU demand and better long-term visibility. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its AMD price target to $615 from $505, citing stronger server CPU demand and better long-term visibility. Positive Sentiment: More Wall Street firms are turning bullish on AMD as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia and into chip suppliers. Article Title

More Wall Street firms are turning bullish on AMD as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia and into chip suppliers. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s strong AI and data center growth narrative continues to attract momentum buyers and options traders. Article Title

AMD’s strong AI and data center growth narrative continues to attract momentum buyers and options traders. Neutral Sentiment: AMD has seen unusually heavy insider selling over the past six months, which may temper some investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $580.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.23 billion, a PE ratio of 190.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $456.48 and its 200 day moving average is $301.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here