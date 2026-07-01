Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,601 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sandisk by 12.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sandisk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

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Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $2,273.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,595.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $912.98. The firm has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,665.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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