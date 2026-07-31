GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,268 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 257,254 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,021,035 shares of the company's stock worth $70,575,000 after buying an additional 720,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock worth $63,178,000 after buying an additional 1,044,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts: Sign Up

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 6.0%

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In related news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $210,476.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,263.15. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,261.08. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,430,608 in the last three months.

GlobalFoundries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GlobalFoundries this week:

Positive Sentiment: The proposed government award strengthens GlobalFoundries’ position in the strategic U.S. semiconductor supply chain and provides outside funding for a technology area viewed as important to the growth of AI infrastructure. Analysts at Wedbush said the agreement reinforces the case for increased domestic silicon-photonics investment. US to award GlobalFoundries $300 million to develop faster AI chip links

The proposed government award strengthens GlobalFoundries’ position in the strategic U.S. semiconductor supply chain and provides outside funding for a technology area viewed as important to the growth of AI infrastructure. Analysts at Wedbush said the agreement reinforces the case for increased domestic silicon-photonics investment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to GlobalFoundries’ second-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for Aug. 5 before the market opens. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.97%, raising expectations for another potential beat. GFS Set to Report Q2 Results

Investors are also looking ahead to GlobalFoundries’ second-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for Aug. 5 before the market opens. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.97%, raising expectations for another potential beat. Neutral Sentiment: The award remains subject to the finalization of the government agreement, and the immediate financial impact is uncertain. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, some of the optimism surrounding the CHIPS funding may already be reflected in the stock.

The award remains subject to the finalization of the government agreement, and the immediate financial impact is uncertain. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, some of the optimism surrounding the CHIPS funding may already be reflected in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: GlobalFoundries also streamlined its board following shareholder-backed annual-meeting decisions. The governance change could improve focus, but the reports provide limited evidence of a near-term effect on earnings or valuation. GlobalFoundries Streamlines Board After Shareholder-Backed AGM Decisions

GlobalFoundries also streamlined its board following shareholder-backed annual-meeting decisions. The governance change could improve focus, but the reports provide limited evidence of a near-term effect on earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 335 shares for approximately $19,135 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The small, scheduled transaction is unlikely to materially change the investment case, but it is a modest negative signal.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GlobalFoundries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GlobalFoundries wasn't on the list.

While GlobalFoundries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here