GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,837 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 3.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,309 shares of the company's stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 8,275,141.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,813,582 shares of the company's stock worth $125,147,000 after buying an additional 2,813,548 shares in the last quarter.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GFS. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFS

GlobalFoundries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GlobalFoundries this week:

Positive Sentiment: The proposed government award strengthens GlobalFoundries’ position in the strategic U.S. semiconductor supply chain and provides outside funding for a technology area viewed as important to the growth of AI infrastructure. Analysts at Wedbush said the agreement reinforces the case for increased domestic silicon-photonics investment. US to award GlobalFoundries $300 million to develop faster AI chip links

The proposed government award strengthens GlobalFoundries’ position in the strategic U.S. semiconductor supply chain and provides outside funding for a technology area viewed as important to the growth of AI infrastructure. Analysts at Wedbush said the agreement reinforces the case for increased domestic silicon-photonics investment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to GlobalFoundries’ second-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for Aug. 5 before the market opens. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.97%, raising expectations for another potential beat. GFS Set to Report Q2 Results

Investors are also looking ahead to GlobalFoundries’ second-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for Aug. 5 before the market opens. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.97%, raising expectations for another potential beat. Neutral Sentiment: The award remains subject to the finalization of the government agreement, and the immediate financial impact is uncertain. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, some of the optimism surrounding the CHIPS funding may already be reflected in the stock.

The award remains subject to the finalization of the government agreement, and the immediate financial impact is uncertain. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, some of the optimism surrounding the CHIPS funding may already be reflected in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: GlobalFoundries also streamlined its board following shareholder-backed annual-meeting decisions. The governance change could improve focus, but the reports provide limited evidence of a near-term effect on earnings or valuation. GlobalFoundries Streamlines Board After Shareholder-Backed AGM Decisions

GlobalFoundries also streamlined its board following shareholder-backed annual-meeting decisions. The governance change could improve focus, but the reports provide limited evidence of a near-term effect on earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 335 shares for approximately $19,135 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The small, scheduled transaction is unlikely to materially change the investment case, but it is a modest negative signal.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,556.74. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $210,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,263.15. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,430,608.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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