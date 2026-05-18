GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,608 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $724.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $479.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67. The company has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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