Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 241.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,452 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 240,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Globus Medical worth $29,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819,165 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 414,134 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $20,572,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,650 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 490,949 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,446,614 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 365,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Key Globus Medical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts for Globus Medical across several periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improving earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts for Globus Medical across several periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improving earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong-Buy rating, which can support investor confidence in Globus Medical’s growth outlook.

The analyst firm maintained a rating, which can support investor confidence in Globus Medical’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent Zacks articles also discussed GMED’s valuation and macro/currency headwinds, suggesting the company still faces some growth and margin pressures despite the favorable estimate revisions. Article Title

Several recent Zacks articles also discussed GMED’s valuation and macro/currency headwinds, suggesting the company still faces some growth and margin pressures despite the favorable estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: An earlier article noted GMED’s Q1 beat and the potential impact of foreign exchange pressures, which may keep investors focused on margin trends as well as revenue growth. Article Title

An earlier article noted GMED’s Q1 beat and the potential impact of foreign exchange pressures, which may keep investors focused on margin trends as well as revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks update slightly lowered Q4 2027 EPS estimates, a small cautionary note, though it was offset by upgrades elsewhere.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GMED stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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