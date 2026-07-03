Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,910 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 113,077 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.93% of Globus Medical worth $108,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $339,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15,317.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $294,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,380 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,760,688 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $162,936,000 after acquiring an additional 667,850 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,624,751 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $229,167,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1,303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $117,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,795 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

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Globus Medical Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of GMED opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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