Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Stock Position Lessened by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,721 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 52,370 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.23% of Globus Medical worth $26,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Globus Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globus Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $1.12 EPS versus $0.92 expected and $759.9 million in sales versus $740.4 million expected; revenue rose 27% year over year and margins improved. Article Title

Globus Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $1.12 EPS versus $0.92 expected and $759.9 million in sales versus $740.4 million expected; revenue rose 27% year over year and margins improved. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.70-$4.80, above consensus, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Article Title

The company also raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.70-$4.80, above consensus, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lifted its price target on GMED to $120 from $115 and kept an outperform rating, while Needham raised its target to $117 from $114 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its price target on GMED to $120 from $115 and kept an outperform rating, while Needham raised its target to $117 from $114 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the company’s Q1 earnings call transcript and related post-earnings coverage, which primarily reinforce the strong results rather than adding new catalysts. Article Title

Investors are also digesting the company’s Q1 earnings call transcript and related post-earnings coverage, which primarily reinforce the strong results rather than adding new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and higher guidance, the stock has sold off as traders appear to be taking profits and focusing on expectations that were already elevated going into the report. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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