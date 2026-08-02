GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,728 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,748 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,202 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,303,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 645,754 shares of the technology company's stock worth $80,125,000 after buying an additional 524,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 22,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,142 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 116,620 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting GoDaddy

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. GoDaddy Forecasts Q3 Revenue and Reaffirms Free Cash Flow

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Raymond James Analyst Action

Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. GoDaddy Goes Down After Q2 Results and Outlook

Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading activity intensified, with put-option volume reaching 11,680 contracts—nearly five times the typical daily level. Separate law-firm investigations into potential securities-law violations added another source of investor uncertainty.

GoDaddy Stock Down 16.7%

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $165.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 501.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,958 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $355,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,815,228.08. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $30,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,390.72. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of GoDaddy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

See Also

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