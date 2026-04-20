Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 151,622 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 186.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,448,000 after acquiring an additional 58,978 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $11,973,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $98.84 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $144.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is presently 84.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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