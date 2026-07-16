Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires 529,884 Shares of Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL - Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449,565 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 529,884 shares during the period. Seadrill comprises approximately 6.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 3.92% of Seadrill worth $111,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Seadrill by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 714,150 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seadrill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,807,933 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,835 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36,235 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDRL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Seadrill from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on Seadrill and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SDRL

Seadrill Price Performance

SDRL stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Seadrill Limited has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.75 million. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

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