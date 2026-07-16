Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases 785,173 Shares of Ur Energy Inc $URG

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Free Report) TSE: URE by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 785,173 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Ur Energy worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ur Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ur Energy by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ur Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $2.35 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Ur Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ur Energy

Ur Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ur Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $524.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ur Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Ur Energy had a negative net margin of 298.18% and a negative return on equity of 98.81%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ur Energy Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company's core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company's flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

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