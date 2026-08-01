Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,009 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,075 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.31% of Gold Fields worth $124,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in Gold Fields by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts: Sign Up

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gold Fields, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Fields wasn't on the list.

While Gold Fields currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here