Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Gold Fields were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 79,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Gold Fields by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,751 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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