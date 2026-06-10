Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 190,940 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,336 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 190,940 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of IDEX worth $87,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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IDEX Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $223.85. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $206.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.11.

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About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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