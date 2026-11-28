Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,498,084 shares of the company's stock after selling 760,191 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of Fastenal worth $668,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 84,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 174,960 shares of the company's stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company's stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "underperform" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fastenal from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 15.62%. Fastenal's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Fastenal's dividend payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal is a distributor of industrial and construction supplies, including fasteners, tools, safety products, and maintenance and repair supplies. Its customers include businesses in manufacturing, construction, and other industries that rely on materials and equipment to maintain their operations. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Winona, Minnesota, the company has grown from a fastener-focused business into a broad industrial supply provider. Fastenal serves customers primarily in North America and also operates internationally.

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