Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $42.23 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,644 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $42,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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